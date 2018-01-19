Senior Games – Registration Opens for Laguna Niguel Residents Monday, January 22

Senior Games – Registration Opens for Laguna Niguel Residents Monday, January 22Posted on January 19th, 2018
The City of Laguna Niguel is proud to present its inaugural “Senior Games” to promote physical and mental health and fitness among Laguna Niguel senior citizens.
For ages 55 and older, seniors can compete in various sports on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11. The games offered include billiards, table tennis, bocce ball, pickleball, soccer, and swimming.
Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 9 from 4pm-6pm at Sea Country Senior & Community Center.
Residents can register in-office starting Monday, January 22 and registration for non-residents begins on Monday, February 5.
Registration is free for residents, and $10 for non-residents. Please click on the attachment for the registration form, rules and regulations, and more information about each activity.
For any questions, please call (949) 425-5151 or email registration@cityoflagunaniguel.org.
Date: January 22, 2018 – March 5, 2018
Time: 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Location: Crown Valley Park – Registration Office or Sea Country Senior & Community Center
Address: 29751 Crown Valley Parkway
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
Contact:
(949) 425-5151
Email: Email
Cost: Registration is free for residents of Laguna Niguel.