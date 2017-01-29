Sign Ups For Angels RBI Baseball happening now at the Boys & girls club of laguna beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is teaming up with the Angels Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) to provide kids in Orange County the opportunity to play softball and baseball. Angels RBI is a Major League Baseball youth outreach program designed to: increase baseball and softball participation among underserved youth; encourage academic participation and achievement; promote greater inclusion of minorities into the mainstream of the game; teach the value of teamwork.

The program is designed for kids who are in the 4th/5th grade to join the Club’s co-ed team. Sign-ups are on a first come basis, and only 16 spots are available for the RBI team for the Club. No experience is required for kids who would like to participate. Practices will start in the end of February and the season will follow from March through June. Some baseball gear will be provided by Angels Baseball.

There will also be opportunities to attend trainings skills for kids who would like to learn the fundamentals of what it takes to be a skillful team player in softball and baseball, hosted at the Angels Stadium.

For more information on the Angels RBI program, please contact the Club’s Assistant Athletic Director Erik Vasquez at (949) 494-2535 x7817, or by e-mail at erikv@bgclaguna.org. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Athletic Department allows our members to work in teams and play a variety of team activities year-round. Please help our Club continue make these everyday opportunities for our members consistent by donating today www.bgclagunabeach.org .

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club continues to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring and responsible adults. The Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out-of- school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.