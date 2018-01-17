The Smash Broadway Sensation Million Dollar Quartet Brings The Song Books of Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins to the Stage!

3-D Theatricals of Los Angeles and Orange County Amps Up its 2017 – 2018 Season with Broadway’s Tony® Award-Winning Musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

February 9 – 18 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center and February 23 – March 4, 2018, at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts.

The untold tale of four rock n’ roll pioneers and takes center stage when the hit Broadway musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET returns to Southern California… courtesy of 3-D Theatricals (3DT), one of Los Angeles’ and Orange County’s most critically acclaimed musical theatre production companies.

Set in Memphis, Tennessee on December 4, 1956, the Tony® Award-winning musical harkens back to when Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” – responsible for launching the careers of Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley – brought the four superstars together at the Sun Records storefront studio for the first and only time, resulting in what became known as one of the greatest jam sessions in rock ‘n’ roll history.

As such, the legendary event comes to life on stage with an irresistible telling of broken promises, secrets, betrayal and celebrations that are both poignant and amusing. Relive the era through a rousing score of rock ‘n’ roll, gospel, R&B and country hits such as: “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Fever,” “Walk the Line”, “Sixteen Tons”, “Who Do You Love?”, “Great Balls of Fire”, “Folsom Prison Blues”, “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On”, “Hound Dog” and more; performed by a world-class cast including Cole* (Elvis Presley), John Countryman* (Jerry Lee Lewis), David Elkins* (Johnny Cash), and Michael Monroe Goodman* (Carl Perkins).

ABOUT THE SHOW: The original Chicago production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET opened in 2008 and enjoyed a fruitful run to packed houses at the Apollo Theatre through mid-January, 2016, thus becoming one of Chicago’s longest-running musicals. When the Broadway production opened in April 2010, critics and audiences leaped to their feet in unanimous praise.

The New York Times called the show, “a buoyant new musical that whips the crowd into a frenzy,” New York Magazine labeled it, “a dazzling raucous spectacle that sounds like a million bucks,” and NY1 TV called it, “90 minutes of platinum grade entertainment.”

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET won a Tony Award® for Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical (Levi Kreis) and received two Tony Award® nominations for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical. The show received an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Musical Revue and three Drama League nominations including Distinguished Production of a Musical and Distinguished Performance.

REDONDO BEACH PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

February 9 – 18, 2018: 1935 E. Manhattan Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Parking: Complimentary parking located directly in front of the theatre. The 3DT Box Office at the theatre Opens two hours prior to performances.

Ticket Prices: Tickets are on sale now for $25.00 – $105.00. Online Ticketing: www.3dtshows.org, Ticket Handling Fee: $3 per ticket. – Group and Student discounts are available. $20 “Rush” tickets are available one hour prior to “select performances”.

CERRITOS CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

February 23 – March 4, 2018: 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos, CA 90703 Parking: Complimentary parking adjacent to the theatre.

Ticket Prices: on sale now for $40.00 – $85.00. Online Ticketing: www.Cerritoscenter.com OR www.3dtshows.org – Group and Student discounts are available. A processing fee per ticket will be added to all orders that are not presented as part of the CCPA’s season and will be reflected, if charged, prior to checkout. All ticket sales are final and non-refundable.

Publicity and Press Contact: Michael Sterling

