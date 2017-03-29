SMASHING BROADWAY! MEGAN HILTY AND BRIAN STOKES MITCHELL VISIT PACIFIC SYMPHONY POPS FOR NIGHT OF BROADWAY HITS AND TIMELESS STANDARDS

It’s Broadway baby! Pacific Symphony Pops brings two award-winning Broadway superstars—Megan Hilty and Brian Stokes Mitchell—together on one stage to deliver an evening of unforgettable music from the Great White Way. With stunning voices and booming careers on Broadway, television and concert stages, Hilty and Mitchell join the 88-piece orchestra to bring fresh insight to a program of Broadway hits and memorable melodies that have become timeless standards, including music from Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and George Gershwin.

Hilty dazzles with songs such as Gershwin’s “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from the NBC-TV series “Smash” and “The Rainbow Connection” from her album “Live at the Cafe Carlyle.” Then, Mitchell takes the stage with masterpieces such as “Stars” from “Les Misérables,” “The Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from “Porgy and Bess,” and the ultimate lounge tune, “Feeling Good.”

Led by guest conductor Albert-George Schram on April 21-22, at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, the concert opens with a short program of light classical music and Broadway tunes. Tickets are $35-$167 ($195 Box Circle). For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

