A CHORAL PRESENTATION OF THE WAY OF THE CROSS

as composed by

St. Alphonsus Liguori

Friday March 31st at 6:30pm

St. Nicholas Catholic Church presents

STABAT MATER DOLOROSA

“Stood The Sorrowful Mother”

The St Nicholas Parish Choir – Emett Loera Director, Larry Orque, Jr. Accompanist,

The Home School Ministry Choir – Veronica Richards, Director & Violinist.

This special one hour solemn choral observance of The Way of The Cross will feature the 40 voice St Nicholas Choir with renditions of “O DEAREST LORD,” (David Johnson) “MY SONG IN THE NIGHT,” (Mack Wilberg) “THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD,” (John Rutter) “MERCY,” (Craig Courtney) and “THE ROAD HOME.” (Stephen Paulus)

The Boys and Girls of the Home School Ministry Choir will perform “AVE MARIA,” (Tomas Luis de Victoria) “LORD, MAKE ME TO KNOW,” (William Byrd) “O BONE JESU” (Giovanni de Palestrina)

All are invited to attend this free premier presentation of the Choral Way of the Cross on Friday March 31st at 6:30pm. St Nicholas church is located at 24252 El Toro Road, Laguna Woods, CA. For more information call (949) 837-1090.

St Nicholas Parish

24252 El Toro Road, Laguna Woods, CA

by