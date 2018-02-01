Spring Basketball Sign-Ups Are Going On SOON AT THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LAGUNA Beach



Registration will be opening for Girls Spring Basketball League at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Main Branch. The cost for Club members to participate is $150 per player, which includes a new team uniform. Non-club members who wish to participate for the spring season will be required to pay $150, plus yearly Club membership ($100).

Registration takes place February 1st -28th. A late fee will be applied for all registrations after February 28th. Scholarships are available for qualifying families. Player evaluations are mandatory and will be held the week of March 5th-8th. Thereafter, teams are formed.

One-hour practices begin March 26th, and games will start on April 10th. Boys & Girls Club Athletic Director, Hans Laroche, has an outstanding reputation among both Club kids and parents for making this league a great experience for everyone involved.

From grades Kindergarten through 9th grade, all participants learn basketball skills, enhance their self-esteem and have a great time being part of a team! Volunteer opportunities are also available for parents interested in coaching teams. It is the best instructional basketball league for girls around! Annual sponsorship opportunities which support Boys & Girls Club Athletic programs are available. For just $500, your family or business name can be displayed on a colorful banner hung in the Club’s gym for one year. These banners are seen by over 600 Laguna Families each year. For more information or to become a member, call 949-494-2535 or go to www.bgclagunabeach.org

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award-winning year-round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach throughout of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

Photo Credit: Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

