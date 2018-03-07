St Nicholas Laguna Woods Choral Way of the Cross – A CHORAL PRESENTATION

A CHORAL PRESENTATION OF THE WAY OF THE CROSS

as composed by St. Alphonsus Liguori

Friday, March 16th at 6:30 pm

St. Nicholas Catholic Church presents

STABAT MATER DOLOROSA

“Stood The Sorrowful Mother”

The St Nicholas Parish Choir – Emett Loera Director

This special one hour solemn choral observance of The Way of The Cross will feature the 46 voice St Nicholas Choir accompanied by piano, oboe, and flute, with renditions of “O DEAREST LORD,” (David Johnson) “MY SONG IN THE NIGHT,” (Mack Wilberg) “THE LORD IS MY SHEPHERD & LUX AETERNA,” (Rutter Requiem) “MERCY,” (Craig Courtney), “O COME AND MOURN,” (David Johnson), “WERE YOU THERE” (Sue Wallace), and “THE ROAD HOME.” (Stephen Paulus)

All are invited to attend this free presentation of the Choral Way of the Cross on Friday, March 16th at 7:00 pm. St Nicholas church is located at 24252 El Toro Road, Laguna Woods, CA. For more information call (949) 837-1090.



Andy Costello

St Nicholas Publicity

by