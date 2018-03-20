Susi Snyder to be Commencement Speaker at Soka University on May 5, 2018

Daniel Habuki, Ph.D., president of Soka University of America, is honored to announce that Susi Snyder will be SUA’s Commencement Speaker on May 25, 2018.

Susi Snyder is the Nuclear Disarmament Programme Manager for PAX No Nukes in the Netherlands. Mrs. Snyder has coordinated the research, publication and campaigning activities surrounding the annually updated Don’t Bank on the Bomb report since 2013. She has published numerous reports and articles, including Dealing with a ban (2015); The Rotterdam Blast: The immediate humanitarian consequences of a 12 kiloton nuclear explosion (2014); and Withdrawal Issues: What NATO countries say about the future of tactical nuclear weapons in Europe (2011).

Snyder is an International Steering Group member of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017. She is also a 2016 Nuclear-Free Future Award Laureate. Previously, Mrs. Snyder served as the Secretary-General of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom at their Geneva secretariat.

“We’re very proud that Soka University is welcoming Susi Snyder,” added Dr. Habuki. “Our mission is to foster a steady stream of global citizens committed to living a contributive life. Discussions on nuclear disarmament and peace are central to our core values.”

