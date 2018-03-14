The Symphony Orchestra and Winners of the Concerto Gala Perform at Saddleback College at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 17

The Saddleback College Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Yorgos Kouritas presents the Concerto Gala winners and more in the McKinney Theatre. The performance will feature performances by the Concerto Gala winners from the Catch a Rising Star competition late last year, as well as the following pieces: Dvorak’s Symphony no.9 “From the New World”, Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto, Saint-Saens Piano Concerto no.2, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto K 414.

The Concerto Gala winners include Cynthia Huang, Andrew Courtney, & Stefan Kosmala-Dahlbeck.

Tickets are $15 general; $10 students/seniors (presale only). The concert starts at 7:30 pm on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you need additional assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Photo Credit: Saddleback Arts

by