Tango Buenos Aires Returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in The Spirit of Argentina

Program Highlights “The King of Tango” Carlos Gardel November 18 – 19, 2017

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Tickets On Sale Now Direct from Argentina, Tango Buenos Aires returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts in a passionate and soulful program of music and dance in the new show, The Spirit of Argentina. The company of dancers, vocalists and musicians pay homage to one of tango’s leading superstars French-Argentine singer, songwriter and composer Carlos Gardel. There will be four performances November 18 – 19, 2017 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. This presentation of Tango Buenos Aires is a part of Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, a far-reaching and ambitious exploration of Latin American and Latino art in dialogue with Los Angeles, taking place from September 2017 through January 2018 at more than 70 cultural institutions across Southern California. Pacific Standard Time is an initiative of the Getty.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of CAMIE BLAST scfta.org