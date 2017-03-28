Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company Makes Rare West Coast Visit with the Ballet Classic Giselle at Segerstrom Center

Misty Copeland and Roberto Bolle Perform on Opening Night

Segerstrom Center for the Arts welcomes Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company in an exclusive West Coast engagement performing Giselle, July 28 – 30, 2017 in Segerstrom Hall. One of the finest examples of romantic ballet, Giselle is the tale of love, betrayal and redemption between the peasant girl Giselle and Prince Albrecht. It was a triumph at its world premiere in 1841, and its beloved choreography in La Scala’s elegant production, especially, continues to thrill audiences. The opening night cast for this Center engagement includes ballet superstar Misty Copeland in the title role with Roberto Bolle, making his Center debut as Prince Albrecht. The music, by Adolphe Adam, will be performed by the renowned Mikhailovsky Orchestra. Giselle will be performed in place of the originally announcedCinderella. The Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company tour is being arranged through Ardani Artists. scfta.org