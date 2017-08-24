TEN MEN AND WOMEN FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES JOIN THE ELKS

The Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks welcomed ten new members this month at their Tuesday night meeting. Mission Viejo residents John Santoro, Jeff Darcy, Rick Crosbie, and Lynette Holmes, were initiated. Also becoming members were Maudie Romero of Laguna Woods, Pete Jimenez of Lake Forest, David Reinhart of Laguna Niguel, Juan Velez of Trabuco Canyon, Daniel Fraser of Irvine and Deane Marfone of Laguna Hills.

New Elks seated L to R: PeteJimenez, Lynette Holmes, ER Mike Long, Maudie Romero, and John Santoro

Standing L to R: Daniel Fraser, Jeff Dasrcy, David Reinhart, Deane Marfone, Juan Velez, and Rick Crosbie



Also honored at the meeting was Stephanie Bongartz of Lake Forest. Long time Elk member Stephanie was awarded certificates of appreciation for her many contributions to the Elks Major Project which provides funding for the handicapped children’s program sponsored by the Elks in California and Hawaii. Stephanie also serves as chairman of the Lodge House committee which supervises and manages the club facility of the Lodge.

Exalted Ruler Mike Long with Stephanie Bongartz receiving award

The next outing for members of the local Lodge will be its annual visit to the Orange County Rescue Mission to stage a fun carnival for the residents who are mostly children. The Orange County Rescue Mission programs are designed to give comprehensive services that move homeless men, women, and children to self-sufficiency.

Enjoying the petting zoo at last year’s carnival

The Rescue Mission started with nine people and has grown into the largest non-profit, faith-based organization serving more than 19,800 people throughout Orange, Riverside, and San Diego Counties. The Elks are proud supporters of this worthy charity. Special funding for the carnival is provided by the Elks National Foundation, the national charity arm of the Order of Elks.

Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman



