The Aliso Viejo Aquatic Center will host its spring Kick-Off Party and Water Safety Day on Saturday, March 4, 2017

Don’t miss Aquatic Center Spring Kick-Off Party & Water Safety Day this Saturday!

The free family Kick-Off Party is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the City-owned facility at 29 Santa Barbara Drive. The fun-filled party will feature bouncers, face painters, balloon artists, gourmet food trucks and much more.

Inside the facility, Water Safety Day will boast games and activities designed to test the abilities of swimmers of all ages along with essential tips and information for a safer spring and summer. Premier Aquatic Services, which runs the facility, will offer a special discount for folks who sign up for swim lessons for the first time.

For more information, call 949-716-3333.

Kelly Tokarski

KT Community Relations