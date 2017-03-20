The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Announces Their 2017 Annual Fundraising Events

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to announce their 2017 Annual Fundraising Events that supports the programs the Club offers to their members year-round. Starting off with the Club’s 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala – “The Rat Pack is Back!”.

Mark your little black book and join the Club for a swingin’ good time on May 13th, 2017 at the swanky Montage Hotel benefitting the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club. Guest will start off with an exclusive cocktail hour that includes tasty morsels, and signature cocktails. The evening continues with an elegant dinner and a rousing live auction, followed by dancing with some Rat Pack inspired tunes.

Following in June the Club is presents their 3rd Annual Night Under the Stars Gala benefiting the Boys & Girls Club’ Program in Lake Forest on Saturday June 3rd at the Hyundai Capital Building in Irvine. Enjoy the sunset view from the Rooftop Sky Garden while enjoying dinner and drinks, and participating in the silent auction. Proceeds of this event supports building the dream of funding a building for the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Forest.

Rolling into July, grab your golf clubs and join the golf scramble at the Aliso Viejo Country Club on July 17th, 2017 for the 17th Annual Bob Margolis Golf Tournament. This annual golf tournament with this year’s theme as “Lucky 7’s”, provides its players with a golf scramble tournament that ends with a fun cocktail hour, silent auction, dinner, and their traditional Chopper Ball Drop. Proceeds of this event go to the Club’s Blue Bird Branch in Laguna.

As we follow into the fall season and the kids are back in school, its time unwind and join us for the 4th Annual Night at the Ranch at The Ranch in Laguna Beach on September 22nd. The night promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebrations. Guest attending will to get experience signature cocktails, a farm-to-table dinner prepared by a master chef, exciting live and silent auction items, and of course live music. Ending the event season is the iconic Laguna Beach fundraiser that every woman in Laguna Beach can’t for every year; the 9th Annual Girls Night Out event on September 28, 2017, held at the spectacular Wilson family home. This event is exclusively for women. Join 300 of the most influential women of Laguna as they all come together for this big event benefiting the Club. With fantastic food, drinks, breathtaking views, and an amazing silent and live auction; this event always happens to sell out fast, this is one event you do not want to miss!

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides childhood experiences designed to keep children healthy, active, and “thinking” while having fun. Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Club, Pam Estes, adds, “The Boys & Girls Club has filled a vital role in our community and we will continue to do so for generations to come”.

The Club welcomes all of the community to be part of any of their events this year, as proceeds continue to help the Club keep their doors open for its members who are our FUTURE! If you like these annual fundraising events, or The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach and would like to get more involved by becoming an event sponsor or joining a fun Events Committee, contact Michelle Ray at (949)494-2535 x7584, or e-mail at micheller@bgclaguna.org. To learn more about our events and to get updates please visit www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch, and the Club’s newest site Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

