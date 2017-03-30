The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Award their 2016 Youth of the Year!

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach held their annual Awards Night ceremony on March 24th, 2017 where they honored over 100 Club members with special recognition.

Danny Panduro, Michelle Blunk

Families enjoyed a sit-down dinner, photo slide show and a presentation from Club staff at the Club’s Canyon Branch gym. Over 2,500 children are served each year at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. The Club has three branches: Canyon Branch located next to the Sawdust Festival, Bluebird Branch in beautiful Bluebird Park, and Lang Branch located in Lang Park of South Laguna Beach.

Oscar Parra, Sofie Boyle, Taylor Smith

All three of the Club’s locations recognized outstanding youths for their devotion to improving their community by being positive, helpful and caring young citizens. Canyon Branch Youth of the Year went to Mariam Taheri. Bluebird Branch Youth of the Year went to Sofie Boyle. Lang Branch Youth of the Year went to Michelle Blunk and the Teen Youth of the Year went to Savannah Johnson. Savannah will go on to compete against other outstanding youth in Orange County, with hopes of advancing regionally and potentially nationally, representing Boys & Girls Club of America, as well receiving college scholarships.

Scott Wilbur, Miriam Taheri, Simel Flores

Scott Wilbur, Senior Branch Director for the Club’s Canyon Branch was thrilled on how the night went.“The night was a great success bringing together our outstanding young people to celebrate their accomplishments with their families.”

Scott Wilbur, Savannah Johnson

For more information about the event, please contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7931 or email at jasong@bgclaguna.org. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach allows our members to learn and play in a variety of activities year-round. Please help our Club continue make these everyday opportunities for our members consistent by donating today www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensible asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

About the Youth of the Year

Established in 1947, Youth of the Year is Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s premier recognition program for Club members, promoting service to Club, community and family; academic success; strong moral character; life goals; and poise and public speaking ability. The program is most effective when used as a year-round tool for fostering young people’s character, personal growth and leadership qualities. Local Clubs recognize members ages 14 to 18 as Youth of the Month winners and select a Youth of the Year, who then participates in state competitions. State winners each receive a $1,000 scholarship and participate in regional competitions. Five regional winners each receive a $10,000 scholarship and compete on the national level. The National Youth of the Year receives up to an additional $50,000 scholarship and is installed by the President of the United States.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

by