The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Celebrates BGC Week

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach celebrated its annual BGC week for its Club members between March 27th -31st 2017. During the long celebration week, members of the Club got the opportunity to experience different activities that relate to the Club’s mission of enabling all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring, and responsible adults.

Syrai, Ajah

Many of the activities members got to encounter consist of competitive spelling bees, educational competitions, community service projects, kickball tournaments, vision boards, among other activities. One of the biggest highlights of BGC week was Friday, March 31st; where members got the opportunity to bring a friend who is a non-member to the Club to experience how the Club is for an after-school member. For more information on BGC Week, please contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535 x7931, or by e-mail at jasong@bgclaguna.org. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach provides its members with a variety of team activities year-round. Please help our Club continue make these everyday opportunities for our members consistent by donating today www.bgclagunabeach.org .



About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club continues to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring and responsible adults. The Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out-of- school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

