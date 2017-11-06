The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Holds its Lights On Afterschool Family Fun Night

Children and parents came together last Thursday at a Lights On Afterschool event the Boys & Girls of Laguna Beach to celebrate the achievements of afterschool students and draw attention to the need for more afterschool programs to serve the millions of children nationwide who are unsupervised and at risk each weekday afternoon.

The gathering, which took place at all three branches, was one of more than 8,000 such events across the nation emphasizing the importance of keeping the lights on and the doors open after school.

Organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool has been celebrated annually since 2000. This year, more than one million Americans took part in the only nationwide rally for afterschool programs.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach, participants commemorated the event by engaging families in more than a dozen interactive crafts, games and mural projects wrapped in a Halloween theme. Recent data from America After 3PM, the research series on afterschool programs commissioned by the Afterschool Alliance, shows a vast unmet demand for afterschool programs nationwide.

In California, 1.6 million children participate in an afterschool program, yet 2.4 million would be enrolled if a program were available. More work needs to be done to meet the great need for afterschool programs that keep California’s kids safe, inspire them to learn and help working families.

“We are all very proud of our afterschool students,” said Pam Estes, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“There’s no reason that learning should stop at 3 p.m., particularly if the alternative is unsupervised time in front of a television set, or any of the dangerous or unhealthy behaviors that can ensnare children in the afternoons. Our Club is predominantly supported by private donations and grants, allowing thousands of children to attend high-quality afterschool programming in a safe and supportive environment since its opening. We need to grow this funding stream for afterschool and summer learning programs for long-term sustainability as the demand for such programming continues to rise in our area.”

About The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach service area includes Laguna Beach, Aliso Viejo, Lake Forest and the surrounding communities, and occupies three sites in Laguna Beach: Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch.

Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression.

Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a Boys & Girls Club time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out of school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

