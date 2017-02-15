The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Is Honoring 200 Club Members at Its Annual Awards Night Ceremony on March 24th, 2017



The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach will be holding their annual Awards Night ceremony on March 24th at the Club’s Canyon Branch location. There will be 200 Club members from the Club’s Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch, Lang Branch and Teen Center.

They will recognize outstanding youth for their dedication on improving their community by being positive, respectful, and caring young citizens. Over 100 families will attend the annual ceremony and enjoy a light dinner, photo slide-show and presentation from the Club’s staff. Amongst the 200 Club kids that are being honored at the ceremony, a 2016 Youth of the Year will be announced.

The Youth of the Year award is the most prestigious tribute within the organization and is awarded to three young individuals who demonstrate strong moral character, community service involvement and leadership skills over the course of their membership at the Club. Please join us in investing in our children through supporting our ceremony. Any donation is greatly appreciated and will contribute to its success. If you are a local business or company who would be interested in donating food (sandwich, veggie or cookie trays), please contact Jason Gupta at (949) 494-2535 x7931 or email at jasong@bgclaguna.org.



About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach-Canyon Branch offers a nationally recognized and award winning, year- round Out-of-School enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Boys & Girls Club offers an array of services that focus on; academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Boys & Girls Club continues to enable all young people, especially those that need us most, to realize their full potential as healthy, caring and responsible adults. The Club strives to support the youth of Laguna Beach through out-of- school recreation that celebrates the whole child.

For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

Jason Gupta

Resource Development Associate

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach