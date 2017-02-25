The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Provides $24,200,000 of Economic Impact in Our Community Every Year!!Posted on February 25th, 2017
Commissioned by Boys & Girls Clubs of America and conducted by the Institute for Social Research and School of Public Health at The University of Michigan, a recent study found that for every $1 invested in a Boys & Girls Club, there is an Return On Investment of $10 in community benefit. That means, that since the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach invests $36 in every child every day that they attend the Club, our community’s Return On Investment is $360 per child per day! So… based on average daily attendance at around 280, the ROI we provide is over $100,000 each day.
Nicole Elia, Alyssa Decker, Jaxon Donahue, Sofia Marriner
About The Club
The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Canyon Branch, Bluebird Branch and Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensible asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child.
For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.