The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala “The Rat Pack is Back!”, Being Held at the Montage Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is proud to present their 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala- “The Rat Pack is Back!” on Saturday, May 13, 2017 which will be held at the Montage Laguna Beach. This is an event you will not want to miss!! The Club invites guest to participate in this evening that will have a swanky 60s take on Laguna Beach.

Guest are encouraged to dress to impress and pull out their sharkskin suit or little black dress for the big night. Guest will get to indulge in the experience of the Rat Pack era at Laguna Beach’s finest resort. Guests will start the evening on the Montage lawn with tasty morsels, signature cocktails, and a couple of surprises. The evening will continue with an elegant dinner and rousing live auction followed by dancing with some live music that will bring you back to golden days when names like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford, and Joey Bishop owned the nightlife.

The events raises funds that help the Club reach more young people and to instill integrity, compassion, and respect in them. This promises to be the event of the year, and a chance to generously support the Club and its some 2,000 youth members and families. Proceeds raised at the 17th annual Art of Giving Gala go directly towards empowering children of all ages to reach their full potential, no matter their financial situation. So mark your little black books and join the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for a swingin’ good time at the 17th Annual Art of Giving Gala. Table sponsorships are available!! For more information about the Gala please contact Michelle Ray at (949) 494-2535 ext. 7584 or micheller@bgclaguna.org or visit the Club website at www.bgclagunabeach.org.

About The Club

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach occupies three sites in Laguna Beach; Main Branch, Bluebird Branch, and the Club’s newest site Lang Branch. Together, they offer a nationally recognized and award winning year round enrichment program that focuses on the whole family. From preschool to parenting classes, The Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. Being an indispensable asset to the families of our community is a time-honored tradition. For over 60 years, The Club strives to support this goal through out-of-school recreation that celebrates the whole child. For more information about The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit: www.bgclagunabeach.org or call (949) 494-2535.

