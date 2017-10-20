The City of Laguna Niguel invites qualified firms to provide maintenance and repair services for City Swimming Pools, Spa and Sprayground

Location is Crown Valley Park, at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:

November 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.

City of Laguna Niguel

Public Works Department

30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR

Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

MANDATORY PRE-BID JOB WALK:

The proposers are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid job walk on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the job site. Failure to attend the walk will result in bid disqualification.

Please direct all inquiries in writing to:

Dorna Farhadi, Senior Management Analyst

Email:dfarhadi@cityoflagunaniguel.org

See Notice of Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.

Status Open Bid Category Public Works Bids Publication Date/Time October 20, 2017, 12:00 AM Closing Date/Time November 09, 2017, 02:00 PM

by