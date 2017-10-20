The City of Laguna Niguel invites qualified firms to provide maintenance and repair services for City Swimming Pools, Spa and Sprayground

The City of Laguna Niguel invites qualified firms to provide maintenance and repair services for City Swimming Pools, Spa and SpraygroundPosted on October 20th, 2017
Location is Crown Valley Park, at 29751 Crown Valley Parkway, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:
November 9, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
City of Laguna Niguel
Public Works Department
30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
MANDATORY PRE-BID JOB WALK:
The proposers are required to attend a mandatory pre-bid job walk on Thursday, October 26, 2017, at 10 a.m., at the job site. Failure to attend the walk will result in bid disqualification.
Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
Dorna Farhadi, Senior Management Analyst
Email:dfarhadi@cityoflagunaniguel.org
See Notice of Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.
|Status
|Open
|Bid Category
|Public Works Bids
|Publication Date/Time
|October 20, 2017, 12:00 AM
|Closing Date/Time
|November 09, 2017, 02:00 PM