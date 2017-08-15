The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the Storm Drain System Video Inspections and Cleaning

Posted on August 15th, 2017

Business, Happenings, Health, News

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:

September 5, 2017 on or before 2:00 p.m.
Public Works Department
30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING:

August 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Public Works Department
30111 Crown Valley Parkway, SECOND FLOOR
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677

Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
Ross Anderson, Engineer
Email: randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org

See Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.
Publication Date/Time:
8/15/2017 12:00 AM
Closing Date/Time:
9/5/2017 2:00 PM
Pre-bid Meeting:
August 21, 2017 at 10 a.m.
Contact Person:
Ross Anderson
randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org
Related Documents:
RFP for Storm Drain System Video Inspections and Cleaning
facebooktwitterrssby feather
Show Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS