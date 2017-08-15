The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the Storm Drain System Video Inspections and Cleaning

The City of Laguna Niguel is requesting proposals for the Storm Drain System Video Inspections and CleaningPosted on August 15th, 2017
|
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL DUE:
September 5, 2017 on or before 2:00 p.m.
NON-MANDATORY PRE-BID MEETING:
Please direct all inquiries in writing to:
See Request for Proposal under “Related Documents” below.
|Publication Date/Time:
|8/15/2017 12:00 AM
|Closing Date/Time:
|9/5/2017 2:00 PM
|Pre-bid Meeting:
|August 21, 2017 at 10 a.m.
|Contact Person:
|Ross Anderson
randerson@cityoflagunaniguel.org
|Related Documents:
Show Comments