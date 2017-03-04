The city of Mission Viejo is seeking exhibitors for its annual Green Expo on Saturday, April 22, 2017

The city of Mission Viejo is seeking exhibitors for its annual Green Expo on Saturday, April 22, 2017Posted on March 4th, 2017
Exhibitors sought for Green Expo
Exhibitors with an environmental product, service or message to share with the community are invited to take part in the expo as part of the City’s Earth Day/Arbor Day event.
The city’s annual celebration attracts hundreds of volunteers who plant trees and shrubs along Los Alisos Boulevard near Mustang Run. The Green Expo on Mustang Run features earth-friendly activities and environmental exhibits with tips on water conservation, pollution prevention and recycling.
There is no charge to participate in the Green Expo, but space is limited and exhibitors will be selected based on how closely their product, service or message aligns with the event.
For more information, contact Denise Matson at dmatson@cityofmissionviejo.org or 949-470-3010.
Kelly Tokarski
Public Information Specialist
City of Mission Viejo