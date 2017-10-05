The City of Rancho Santa Margarita City Hall is an authorized United States Passport Acceptance Facility

Passport Services Available at City Hall

We accept your application for a passport and forward all forms and documents to the United States Department of State, where your passport will be processed.

A current, valid passport is the most important travel document a United States citizen can possess. It is required to travel by air, land or sea to any foreign country.

The wallet-size passport card is a travel document that can be used to re-enter the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda at land border crossings or sea ports-of-entry. The card cannot be used for international air travel. Due to unanticipated demand, hours are by appointment only until further notice.

By Appointment

Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Please visit the City’s Passport Acceptance Facility webpage or call (949) 635-1819 for more information or to schedule an appointment.

by