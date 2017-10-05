The City of Rancho Santa Margarita City Hall is an authorized United States Passport Acceptance Facility

The City of Rancho Santa Margarita City Hall is an authorized United States Passport Acceptance FacilityPosted on October 5th, 2017
Passport Services Available at City Hall
We accept your application for a passport and forward all forms and documents to the United States Department of State, where your passport will be processed.
A current, valid passport is the most important travel document a United States citizen can possess. It is required to travel by air, land or sea to any foreign country.
The wallet-size passport card is a travel document that can be used to re-enter the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Bermuda at land border crossings or sea ports-of-entry. The card cannot be used for international air travel. Due to unanticipated demand, hours are by appointment only until further notice.