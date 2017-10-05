The City of Rancho Santa Margarita invites veterans and their families to the 3rd Annual Veterans Day recognition at City Hall on Wednesday, November 8, 2017



6:30 p.m. Reception

7:00 p.m. City Council Meeting and Recognition Ceremony

Rancho Santa Margarita City Hall



Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor all those who served honorably in the military – wartime or peacetime.

The City of Rancho Santa Margarita would like to thank local veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who have served in the military have sacrificed and performed a noble duty.

Following the reception, a recognition ceremony will be conducted at the City Council meeting which begins at 7:00 p.m.

All veterans are invited to participate in this important recognition. We hope you will join us to honor the men and women of our community for their service.

A Veterans Information Form needs to be filled out so that we may include you in the ceremony.

Also, we are seeking photos of veterans to be included in our presentation.

If you have a photo of a veteran that you would like to add to the City’s collection of veterans’ photos, please drop off a copy at the Bell Tower Community Center or email photos to wredington@cityofrsm.org.

For more information, call Community Services at (949) 216-9700.

