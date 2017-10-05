The City of Rancho Santa Margarita is proud to support TIP

TIP (Trauma Intervention Program) is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional aid and practical support to victims of traumatic events and their families in the first few hours following a tragedy.

TIP Volunteers are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year

They are called by police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and hospital personnel to assist family members and friends following a natural or unexpected death; victims of violent crime including rape, assault, robbery, or burglary; victims of fire; disoriented or lonely elderly persons; people involved in motor vehicle accidents; people who are distraught and seeking immediate support; and survivors of suicide.

Click here to view a list of the 2017 Heroes with Heart honorees, and learn about the TIP volunteer program by clicking on the image below.

