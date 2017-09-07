THE FOUND THEATRE OF LONG BEACH HOSTS “LET’S CREATE: A NEW PLAY FESTIVAL,” SEPTEMBER 15 –24

The Found Theatre of Long Beach is pleased to host “Let’s Create: A New Play Festival,” produced by California State University, Long Beach theatre department alumni Natalie Cruz and Tyler Bremer, and designed to showcase the work of young theatre artists, including writers, directors, actors, technicians and designers.

Featuring eight new short plays written by up-and-coming playwrights from Southern California, performances will take place from September 15 to 24, running Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Plays selected for the festival vary in length, averaging around 15 minutes, for a total running time each night of about 90 minutes. Four of the plays will be featured the first weekend, the other four the second weekend.

The works range in topic and style, covering such subjects as drug addiction, racial coverage in the media, and cultural identity, and include dramas, comedies, monologues, and even a musical. Performances take place at The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802.

“Audiences can expect passionate and engaging new work from the first entrance to the last exit,” said co-producer/director Tyler Bremer. “These plays are thought-provoking, emotionally compelling and incredibly honest. There is a rich pool of young artists in Long Beach, and we see “Let’s Create” as an opportunity for them to put their work out there, gain experience developing their craft, and make contributions to the theatre scene.”

Added co-producer/director Natalie Cruz, “Since graduating from CSULB, Tyler and I have been persistently pursuing careers in the arts. We originally came up with the idea for a festival as a possible outlet for constant creation for us and for the many talented artists we know in Long Beach. This is an opportunity for all of us to not only learn and grow in our chosen field, but to get involved in our community, as well. This may be our first theatre festival, but we aren’t holding anything back, and we hope it will get both audiences and artists inspired, motivated, and wanting more.”

The Found Theatre was founded in 1974 by Long Beach native Cynthia Galles and fellow theatre arts graduates who wanted to create a space where they could consistently create theatre and perfect their craft as writers, directors, actors and designers.

Type of Event: Live theatre

Show Title: Let’s Create: A New Play Festival

Dates & Times: Friday & Saturday, September 15 to 23, 8 pm. Sunday, September 17 & 24, 2 pm.

Tickets: $10 in advance at http://letscreatefest.brownpapertickets.com/ or $12 at the door.

Information: letscreatefest@gmail.com or on Instagram: @letscreatefest

Venue: The Found Theatre, 599 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90802

