The gift that keeps on giving from the Local Elks Lodge

FIVE HUNDRED FORTY PAGES – THIRTY-FIVE THOUSAND WORDS – ALL FOR LEARNING

Third Grade Students at the Del Obispo Elementary School in San Juan Capistrano received the last 54 Dictionaries of this year’s distribution made by the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks.

Teacher Sylvia O’Malley and Elk Pat Martino PER with third Grade children at Del Obispo Elementary School: L to R: Steven James, Valentina Quilantan, Itlali Morantes, Mia lagestee, Branden Gomez, Iggy Abdullah, and Jason Garcia

Pat Martino and Hal Mattson at Barcelona & Oak Elementary

The visit by the Elks Dictionary Team brought to a close this year’s distribution of 4,080 dictionaries to 57 schools in both the Saddleback and Capistrano Valley’s School Districts.

Students examine books at Reilly Elementary

Dictionary chairman and Elks Lodge Past President Pat Martino said of the event, “This marks the tenth year our team has given out dictionaries to our community’s third graders.” Martino added, “By now many of these children are aware of the program and look forward to receiving their own book since their older brothers and sisters have received dictionaries from us in past years.”

Dictionary Distribution committee chairman Pat Martino PER and member Andy Costello with third graders at Arroyo Vista Elementary

The local Elks have distributed over 45,000 dictionaries over the past ten years.

Students at Castille elementary

Accompanying the distribution team on a recent school visit, Dave McLeod, current Elks Lodge President, said of the program, “In this day and age, I thought receiving a book might not be very interesting to third graders who are now using computers. I was surprised and amazed at how genuinely excited these children were to receive their dictionaries. For many it was the very first book they could take home and call their very own. Besides, the book is so much more than a dictionary. It’s more like an encyclopedia.” Past Lodge President Hal Mattson, a member of the distribution team said, “Teachers in every school we visited told us how important the books are and how they are using them as a regular study aid in classroom schooling. All said they were looking forward to the Elks visiting with dictionaries again next year.”

Elks prepare dictionaries L to R: Gail Patti, Barbara Martino and Linda Hauxhurst

Funding for the purchase of the dictionaries is provided by the Elks Bingo Charity Committee along with donations from members of the Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks. The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 148 year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557.

Andy Costello

Grand Lodge Area 7

Public Relations & Marketing Committeeman

