THE JOINT STARTS JUMPIN’ FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS!

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT present the first show of its 2017-2018 season, and the 40th anniversary of the iconic theatre with American Idol’s Frenchie Davis starring in AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’: music by Thomas “Fats” Waller, conceived by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Murray Horwitz, musical direction by Christopher Troy, choreography by Jeffrey Polk and directed & staged by Ken Page – an original cast member of the 1978 Broadway premiere! AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ will preview on Friday, September 15, 2017 (with a press opening on Saturday, September 16) and run through Sunday, October 8, 2017 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

THIS JOINT IS JUMPIN’! The Harlem Renaissance of the 1920’s and 1930’s comes to life in a brand-new look at this smash three-time Tony-winning musical revue. Join five sensational performers on a journey through the timeless music of Thomas “Fats” Waller. You’ll be jumpin’ and jivin’ with memorable songs such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Black and Blue,” “This Joint is Jumpin’,” and “I’ve Got A Feeling I’m Falling.” One of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time, the sometimes sassy, sometimes sultry show has moments of devastating beauty that are simply unforgettable.

KEN PAGE (Director) is an original cast member of the Tony Award winning Ain’t Misbehavin’. He performed the show with the Original Off -Broadway and Broadway Casts, in Paris and in the Emmy Award-winning NBC television special. Mr. Page was awarded The New York Drama Desk Award as Best Actor in a Musical for his performance. He has directed Ain’t Misbehavin’ on National tour (2002-2003) and for the C.L.O theatres of Redondo Beach and Cabrillo Music Theatre.

CHRISTOPHER TROY (Musical Director/Pianist) has had the privilege and honor to work with Broadway luminaries such as Hugh Jackman, Debbie Allen, Phylicia Rashad and Jennifer Hudson. This Grammy nominated songwriter/producer has earned a discography of Gold and Platinum record awards with chart positions from Top 20 to Number 1.

JEFFREY POLK (Choreographer) Credits include: Porgy and Bess (Choreographer) ETC Santa Barbara, Director J. Fox; Dreamgirls (Choreographer) TUTS Houston, Director Sheldon Epps; Ebenezer Creek (Director, Staged reading of a new play), Blank Theater; Godspeed (Director/Choreographer) El Portal Theater, North Hollywood; Kiss Me, Kate (Choreographer) Pasadena Playhouse, Directed by Sheldon Epps; Smokey Joe’s Café (Director/Choreographer) Pasadena Playhouse, Best Director of a Musical NAACP. Smokey Joe’s Café (Director/Choreographer), Fox Theatre. Riverside, McCoy/Rigby Productions; Smokey Joe’s Café (Choreographer) La Mirada Performing Arts Center, Director Glenn Casale, McCoy /Rigby Productions. Blessed to be Guest Director with The Young Americans Outreach Tours around the world.

Frenchie Davis

The cast of AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ will feature “American Idol” and “The Voice” contestant Frenchie Davis who is a Los Angeles native and a graduate of Howard University. Theatrical credits: Broadway cast of RENT, Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Cinderella Enchanted, Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar. TV credits: “Wanda Sykes’ Herlarious;” “Nickelodeon’s WonderPets.”

SCHEDULE AND PRICING

Performances are 7:30pm on Wednesdays & Thursdays; 8pm on Fridays; 2pm and

8pm on Saturdays; 2pm on Sundays. There will be no performance on Saturday, September 16 at 2pm.

There will be an Open Captioned performance on Saturday, September 30 at 2pm and an ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, October 7 at 2pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Wednesday, September 20 and Wednesday, October 4.

Tickets range from $20 – $70 and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre’s website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Student, Senior and group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets available for the first 15 performances of the production.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

Winner of the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for 2012-2013 “Best Season of the Year,” LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS, now celebrating its 40th Anniversary season, has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as “one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California.” This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been producing quality productions for its Southern California audiences since 1977.

The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of many accolades including Ovation and Emmy Awards and Tony Award nominations. The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call 562-944-9801 or visit www.lamiradatheatre.com.

