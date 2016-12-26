THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE YOUTH THEATRE announces its 2017 FIRST QUARTER UPCOMING EVENTS!

The Wizard of Oz

Auditions in January!

& ITS YOUTH THEATRE PRODUCTION OF

Matriarch Mayhem

The Stromboli Family Reunion

By Charles Corritore

One Night Only, Friday, February 17, 2017!

Murder and The Wizard are coming to Laguna! Take the journey with Dorothy Gale from Kansas through the Haunted Forest to Emerald City with her friends the Scarecrow, Tinman, Lion and of course, Toto too! The Wicked Witch from the West threatens to hurt Dorothy and her Friends as they all try to find their way home.

AUDITIONS (by Appointment) ARE HELD IN LAGUNA BEACH AND LAKE FOREST

Wednesday, January 11, Friday, January 13, Saturday January 14 and Dance Call (for all) is Sunday, January 15. Please call Wally Ziegler for more information; 949 497-2787 x 294 / wally@lagunaplayhouse.com

THE WIZARD OF OZ will be presented on-stage Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 9, 2017 for 12 Performances only. Student Matinees are presented on Thurs and Friday April 6 and 7 at 10:00am. Weekend Performances are 7:00 Fridays, 1:00pm and 6:00pm Saturdays and Sunday. Tickets range from $15 – $25 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787) x 1. Group tickets are available by (949) 497-ARTS (2787) x 229.

And next up is the 10th Annual Murder Mystery Fundraiser: MATRIARCH MAYHEM; THE STROMBOLI FAMILY REUNION. Come for an evening of music, laughter, dance and a story ripped from the headlines of a dysfunctional family reunion at Mama Stromboli’s 80th Birthday! MATRIARCH MAYHEM; THE STROMBOLI FAMILY REUNION will perform one night only, Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Laguna Playhouse.

$100 for Dinner, a Show, Dessert and an opportunity to bid on silent and live auction items. Show ticket only are $35 each which include dessert and auction items.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

The box office is open Tuesdays – Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 8 pm on performance days).

For more information on all shows and programming visit wwwlagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

THE YOUTH THEATRE OFFERS CLASSES WINTER AND SPRING

WINTER CLASSES :

ACTING FUNDAMENTALS (9 – 12years) begins TUESDAY January 24 and runs for 8 weeks ending on March 21 (no class on Feb 21) FEE is $180.

Class meets from 4:30pm – 6:00-pm at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP (9 -12+years) begins FRIDAY, January 20

for 8 weeks ending on March 24 (no class Feb 17 & 24) FEE is $200.

Class meets 4:00pm – 6:00pm at The Laguna Playhouse.

SPRING CLASSES

ACTING FUNDAMENTALS (9 – 12years) begins TUESDAY April 25 to May 30th for six weeks. Fee $160. 4:30 – 6:00pm The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach

MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP (9 -12+years) begins FRIDAY, Friday, April 7 to June 2 for 8 weeks with no class April 21) 4:00pm to 6:00pm At the Laguna Playhouse.

Founded in 1920, The Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating theatres on the West Coast. In 2011, The Laguna Playhouse was honored at the Laguna Spirit Awards and received The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Premiere Business of the Year award. More than 100,000 theatergoers annually attend performances at the Laguna Playhouse. Its continued artistic excellence, audience popularity and critical acclaim have helped make The Playhouse one of Southern California’s most important nonprofit theatre companies. The Playhouse has produced national tours of The Belle of Amherst (with Julie Harris) and Copenhagen, and has presented many world, national and regional premieres.

Over the years, the Laguna Playhouse has garnered numerous awards from LA Drama Critics Circle, NAACP, Backstage, OC Weekly, and many more, and was named Best Arts Organization by ArtsOC. Notable performers that have performed at The Laguna Playhouse include Bette Davis, Harrison Ford, Charles Durning, Marlo Thomas, Roddy McDowell, Rita Rudner, Cloris Leachman, and Sally Struthers.

The Laguna Playhouse is noted for its Youth Theater Education and Outreach programs. In 2008 the Youth Theatre was awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Education” by the Orange County Department of Education and In 1989, its Youth Theater was recognized as “Outstanding Children’s Theatre” by the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. The theater’s touring program, TheatreReach, brings books to life on stage for elementary school children throughout southern California in May 2014.

# # #

David Elzer

DEMAND PR