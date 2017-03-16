THE LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE YOUTH THEATRE presents The All-Time Family Favorite Musical! The Wizard of Oz

Directed by Donna Inglima

12 Performances Only – beginning Friday, March 31

through Sunday, April 9 at the Laguna Playhouse!

The Wizard of Oz is coming to Laguna Beach! Take this classic musical journey with Dorothy Gale from Kansas through the Haunted Forest to Emerald City with her friends the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion and of course, Toto too! The Wicked Witch from the West threatens to hurt Dorothy and her Friends as they all try to find their way home in this all new Laguna Playhouse Youth Theatre production of the beloved story, directed by Donna Inglima!

THE WIZARD OF OZ will be presented live on-stage Friday, March 31, through Sunday, April 9, 2017 for 12 Performances only. Student Matinees are presented on Thursday and Friday April 6 and 7 at 10:00am. Weekend Performances are 7:00 Fridays, 1:00pm and 6:00pm Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets range from $15 – $25 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-ARTS (2787) x 1. Group tickets are available by (949) 497-ARTS (2787) x 229.

The box office is open Tuesdays – Sundays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (open until 8 pm on performance days). For more information on all shows and programming visit wwwlagunaplayhouse.com. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

ALSO, YOUTH THEATRE OFFERS CLASSES THIS SPRING:

SPRING CLASSES

ACTING FUNDAMENTALS (9 – 12years) begins TUESDAY April 25 to May 30th for six weeks. Fee $160. 4:30 – 6:00pm The Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach

MUSICAL THEATRE WORKSHOP (9 -12+years) begins FRIDAY, Friday, April 7 to June 2 for 8 weeks with no class April 21) 4:00pm to 6:00pm At the Laguna Playhouse.

Founded in 1920, The Laguna Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously-operating theatres on the West Coast. In 2011, The Laguna Playhouse was honored at the Laguna Spirit Awards and received The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce Premiere Business of the Year award. More than 100,000 theatergoers annually attend performances at the Laguna Playhouse. Its continued artistic excellence, audience popularity and critical acclaim have helped make The Playhouse one of Southern California’s most important nonprofit theatre companies. The Playhouse has produced national tours of The Belle of Amherst (with Julie Harris) and Copenhagen, and has presented many world, national and regional premieres.

Over the years, the Laguna Playhouse has garnered numerous awards from LA Drama Critics Circle, NAACP, Backstage, OC Weekly, and many more, and was named Best Arts Organization by ArtsOC. Notable performers that have performed at The Laguna Playhouse include Bette Davis, Harrison Ford, Charles Durning, Marlo Thomas, Roddy McDowell, Rita Rudner, Cloris Leachman, and Sally Struthers.

The Laguna Playhouse is noted for its Youth Theater Education and Outreach programs. In 2008 the Youth Theatre was awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Education” by the Orange County Department of Education and In 1989, its Youth Theater was recognized as “Outstanding Children’s Theatre” by the American Alliance for Theatre and Education. The theater’s touring program, TheatreReach, brings books to life on stage for elementary school children throughout southern California in May 2014.

