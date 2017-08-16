The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People’s Republic of China Makes Its Segerstrom Center Debut in the Breathtaking Production China Soul

September 30, 2017

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

One of China’s most acclaimed acrobatic troupes, The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, People’s Republic of China come to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for the first time with its company of more than 100 performers under the direction of Mrs. Guo Qingli.

For their Center debut, the award-winning company will perform its stunning new production: China Soul. Certain to delight the whole family, the program is accompanied by traditional Chinese music and features incredible feats of balance, juggling, acrobatics, kung fu and more.

China Soul will be performed on Saturday, September 30 at 2 and 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

