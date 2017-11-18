The Mission Viejo Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge No. 2444 conducted a Veterans Day Recognition and BBQ on Saturday, November 11, 2017

This event brought together young and old veterans, including U.S. Navy Veteran Wade Kemerer, who is 92 years old! Gloria LeCouvre, PER, led the set-up of a flag and military memorabilia display, which honored all branches of the military.

Ninety-two year old, Blue Angel Pilot and NAVY Veteran Commander Wade Kemerer with friend Jeanne Ultimo

A volunteer team of 13 Elks and Elks Supporters, led by Kitchen Manager Pam Mackey, and Jerrie Muir, Chair, Veteran’s Committee, served 121 meals to hungry veterans, their families, and supporters, which included hamburgers, bratwurst, salad, fries, coleslaw, potato salad, and an extensive dessert menu.

Music was provided by Doug Houston and late in the afternoon, Elks were still seen dancing to Doug’s great tunes and professional singing. The BBQ also raised funds for the Elks Veteran’s Committee which will be used to support veterans in need this upcoming holiday season.

Veterans of the Mission Viejo, Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge

The Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444 is celebrating 48 years of service to Saddleback Valley Communities. It is one of 10 lodges in the Orange Coast District of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) whose headquarters is in Chicago, Illinois. The BPOE is a charitable organization with a 149-year history of giving. “Elks Care Elks Share” For information regarding Elks programs or membership, call 949 830-3557

Photo Credits: Mission Viejo/Saddleback Valley Elks Lodge #2444

Article: Jerrie Muir

Media Contact: Andy Costello

Elks Grand Lodge Area 7

Marketing & Membership Committeeman

by