The Natural’ is March’s Free Film of Character – Mission Viejo City Hall

The Natural’ is March’s Free Film of Character

With baseball season on tap, the public is invited to a screening of the inspiring classic feature film “The Natural” on Sunday, March 19 at Mission Viejo City Hall.

The event, which begins at 2 p.m., is sponsored by the city’s Community of Character Committee and was selected to illustrate March’s character trait of integrity.

Robert Redford stars as Roy Hobbs, an unknown middle-aged batter with a mysterious past who appears seemingly out of nowhere to take a losing 1930s baseball team to the top of the league. Nominated for four Academy Awards, the film captures the essence of integrity and perseverance and serves as a reminder of the profound value of good character.

The PG-rated film will be shown on a theater-size screen with theater-style seating and surround-sound at 200 Civic Center, just across from the Mission Viejo Library.

For more information about this free event, call 949-470-3062.

Kelly Tokarski

Public Information Specialist

City of Mission Viejo