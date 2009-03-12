The Orange County Gladiators Are Back For Their 2nd Season!

Aliso Viejo, CA (March 11, 2009) – The Orange County Gladiators announced that they will be back for their 2nd season as they have moved to the WCBL (West Coast Basketball League), a spring league based out of Santa Barbara, CA. The WCBL showcases the many talents of past NBA players, overseas veterans and some of the top minor league talent in the country.

Additionally, the team has moved their home venue to the 1,200 seat gym at Aliso Niguel High School based out of Aliso Viejo, CA. “The facility at Aliso Niguel is one of the top basketball venues in South Orange County”, states David Clarke, team President and Owner. “Our fan base we developed last season is fantastic and the area surrounding our home venue is ideal for our offering of high quality basketball and affordable family entertainment”.

The Gladiators kick off their home schedule on Saturday, April 25th @ 6PM. Tickets, which range from $6 – $13, and more information on the team can be found at the Gladiators web site at www.ocgladiators.com.

About The Orange County Gladiators

The Orange County Gladiators are preparing for their 2nd season as one of the newest entries into the WCBL (West Coast Pro Basketball League), a spring league based out of Santa Barbara, CA. The organization is an active participant in the community with a mission of providing quality family entertainment at affordable prices. The team will commence play in April of 2009 and will be playing their 7 home games at the 1,200 seat facility at Aliso Niguel High School in Aliso Viejo, CA.

For more information:

Web: www.ocgladiators.com