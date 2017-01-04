‘The Rosa Parks Story’ is January’s Film of Character- Mission Viejo Community of Character

To commemorate the Martin King Jr. holiday, the Mission Viejo Community of Character will show the film “The Rosa Parks Story” on Sunday, January 15.

In 1955, Rosa Parks created the spark that ignited the modern Civil Rights Movement when she refused to give up her seat on a segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led a boycott that successfully ended segregated busing in that community.

This event, which begins at 2 p.m., is sponsored by the City’s Community of Character and coincides with January’s character trait of “Perseverance.”

Starring Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett, this compelling true story demonstrates the power a single act of defiance and perseverance can have to help end injustice in our country. A discussion on the film and the meaning of the MLK holiday will follow.

The film is rated PG-13 and will be shown on a theater-size screen with theater-style seating and surround-sound at 200 Civic Center, just across from the Mission Viejo Library.

