The Trojan Women at Saddleback College

The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents The Trojan Women, a tragedy by the Greek playwright Euripides adapted by Ellen McLaughlin.

“The Trojan Women” has long been considered an innovative and artistic portrayal of the aftermath of the Trojan War, as well as a penetrating depiction of the barbaric behavior of Euripides’ own countrymen towards the women and children of the people they subjugated in war.

It is often considered one of Euripides’ greatest works, and among the best anti-war plays ever written.

Dates are: October 27, 28, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 and Oct. 29 & Nov. 5 at 2:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater. Tickets may be purchased in person at the ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

Prices are $15 general; $12 seniors; $10 students.

The Department of Theatre Arts program at Saddleback College produces several fully-staged shows each year. All students are given the opportunity to audition for every production yet Theatre Arts students are given priority in the casting process. In addition there are numerous opportunities for students to contribute in backstage activities through the Entertainment and Theater Technology program.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

Located in Mission Viejo, Saddleback College provides quality higher education and training to the greater south Orange County community. Having served more than 500,000 students since 1968, Saddleback College offers over 300 degree and certificate programs to help students reach their personal, career, and educational goals.

For more information, please visit www.saddleback.edu and for Fine Arts information, please visit www.saddleback.edu/arts.

