The Trojan Women runs from October 27 to November 5 at Saddleback College

The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents The Trojan Women, a tragedy by the Greek playwright Euripides adapted by Ellen McLaughlin.

“The Trojan Women” has long been considered an innovative and artistic portrayal of the aftermath of the Trojan War, as well as a penetrating depiction of the barbaric behavior of Euripides’ own countrymen towards the women and children of the people they subjugated in war.

It is often considered one of Euripides’ greatest works, and among the best anti-war plays ever written.

Dates are: October 27, 28, Nov. 1, 2, 3, 4 at 7:30 and Oct. 29 & Nov. 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. in the Studio Theater. Tickets may be purchased in person at the ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed. Prices are $15 general; $12 seniors; $10 students.

Saddleback Arts

by