‘The Voice’ contestant will take Aliso Viejo stage at Founder’s Day Oct. 7 – News From The City of Aliso Viejo

Hanna Eyre, a local resident who appeared on NBC’s “The Voice,” will take the Aliso Viejo stage during the City’s Founder’s Day Fair on Saturday, October 7, 2017. This fun-filled free event is from noon to 5 p.m. at the Aliso Viejo Ranch.

Hanna, who wowed the judges on “The Voice” earlier this year, will perform with her band The Ashleys at 3 p.m.

Along with live entertainment, Founder’s Day Fair will boast interactive historical and art exhibits, a rock wall, trackless train, bounce houses, pony rides and a petting zoo. New attractions this year include a mechanical bull, giant inflatable slide, special toddler inflatable, body art and a pioneer corner filled with old-fashioned activities like panning for gold, a cow-milking contest, pony hop derby races, corn husk dolls and an archery challenge.

Patrons can savor hamburgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese and other tasty fare sold by Aliso Niguel High School’s Instrumental Boosters; snow cones from the YMCA; and popcorn and cotton candy from Boy Scout Troop 700. The Aliso Viejo Chamber of Commerce will sell beer, wine and hard cider at the saloon.

Trader Joe’s will host a photo area filled with straw bales, pumpkins and scarecrows for capturing special memories. Aliso Viejo Middle School will exhibit impressive student artwork, and members of the City’s adopted 1st Maintenance Battalion will display military vehicles.

Admission is FREE with nominal fees for food and some activities. The rustic 7-acre Aliso Viejo Ranch is nestled across the street from Aliso Viejo Middle School at 100 Park Avenue.

For more information, call 949-425-2550 or visit cityofalisoviejo.com.