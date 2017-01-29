There is still time to help shape Laguna Niguel’s community-based transit program!

Community members have until February 3 to voice their preferences for the City of Laguna Niguel’s proposed community-based transit program. Residents are encouraged to take the online survey available on the project webpage at www.lagunanigueltransitstudy.com.

The City is studying the feasibility of creating its own community-based transit service. The study seeks to assess demand for local transit service as well as to identify the most popular potential service routes.

The City recently conducted public workshops to detail preliminary concepts and to hear from community members about their transportation needs and priorities. Topics of discussion included mobility needs, preferred hours of service, connections to transit services in neighboring communities, potential fares, and the demand for services which meet the needs of every walk of life. The workshop presentation and discussion summary are available on the project webpage.

“It’s important that we hear from the community as we consider our options for a local transit service,” said Council Member Elaine Gennawey at the workshop. “Resident input is the central component of a community-based service that not only gets people where they need to go but is also sustainable.”

Following the close of the community survey, City staff and its planning consultant will use feedback received from the community to finalize routes and service parameters.

To learn more about this project, take the community survey, or submit comments, visit the project webpage at www.lagunanigueltransitstudy.com.

Nasser Abbaszadeh, PE

Director of Public Works

City of Laguna Niguel