Tickets are on Sale for “Halloween Horror Nights” at Universal Studios Hollywood Including its All-New R.I.P. Tour

Tickets are now on sale for “ Halloween Horror Nights ” at Universal Studios Hollywood , Southern California’s most extreme and intensely immersive Halloween event, which kicks off on Friday, September 15 and continues on select nights through Saturday, November 4, 2017.

Tickets can be purchased at www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Hollywood, and advance purchase is recommended as event nights will sell out for all ticket options, including the all-new R.I.P. Tour, the After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Ticket, the Frequent Fear Pass, and must-have Front-of-Line ticket.

The new R.I.P. Tour invites guests in groups of up to 14 to scare in style with an exclusive VIP guide that also includes unlimited front-of-line privileges to all mazes and attractions, as well as a gourmet buffet dinner, drinks and valet parking.

Guests electing to purchase the After 2 p.m. Day/Night Combo Ticket can enjoy the park’s popular daytime attractions such as “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” and “Fast and Furious—Supercharged” on the world-famous Studio Tour by day, then step into the mazes and attractions located throughout the park to experience the terror of “Halloween Horror Nights” for one admission price.

The ever popular Frequent Fear Pass allows fans, who just can’t get enough of “Halloween Horror Nights,” to visit multiple times throughout the run of the event.

The in-demand Front-of-Line ticket to “Halloween Horror Nights” is also available enabling guests to enjoy one-time priority access to all the mazes, attractions, the all-new Terror Tram experience and new Jabbawockeez hip hop dance performance.

This year, “Halloween Horror Nights” features more mazes than ever, and with 29 terrifying event nights from which to choose, the scares are limitless. Following are event dates: September 15-16, 22-23, 28-30, October 1, 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, 25-29, 31 and November 2-4, 2017.

“Halloween Horror Nights” brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV and film’s most compelling horror properties. Following is a partial list of this year’s terrifying line-up, with more maze news to be announced soon:

The Shining , inspired by the iconic psychological thriller.

, inspired by the iconic psychological thriller. “American Horror Story: Roanoke,” based on FX’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning television series.

based on FX’s critically-acclaimed, Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning television series. “ASH vs. Evil Dead,” based on Starz’s comedy horror television series.

based on Starz’s comedy horror television series. “The Walking Dead,” Universal Studios Hollywood new permanent attraction inspired by AMC’s record-breaking television series.

Universal Studios Hollywood new permanent attraction inspired by AMC’s record-breaking television series. The Jabbawockeez award-winning hip hop dance crew return by popular demand with an all-new, high-energy performance created exclusively for “Halloween Horror Nights.”

For exciting updates and exclusive “Halloween Horror Nights” content, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com/Hollywood, like Halloween Horror Nights – Hollywood on Facebook; follow @HorrorNights #UniversalHHN on Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat; and watch the terror come to life on Halloween Horror Nights YouTube.

Click Here (https://youtu.be/U9KhHFSl5Q8) for a Sneak Peek at the Horror that Awaits and Here (http://www.universalstudioshollywood.com/) to Purchase Tickets