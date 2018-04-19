Tickets to Pageant of the Masters is a perfect gift idea for Mother’s Day!

Tickets for the much-anticipated 2018 Pageant of the Masters are on sale now and make the perfect holiday gift for art lovers. Brighten up the holiday season with tickets to next summer’s production “Under the Sun.”

In the early years of the 20th century, a new generation of impressionists and plein air painters set up their easels outdoors and reveled in the natural beauty to be found as far as the eye could see. In the 2018 Pageant of the Masters, “Under the Sun,” theatrical magic, live music, and light-hearted storytelling will honor Laguna’s own and other artistic pioneers from around the world who left their studios in search of new inspiration.

There’ll also be no shortage of fun and surprises as the Pageant acknowledges two local milestones: the 100th anniversary of Laguna Art Museum and the 85th anniversary of “living pictures” at the Festival of Arts.

“You won’t want to miss this year’s show as we celebrate the Pageant’s 85th anniversary,” said Sharbie Higuchi, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “Order tickets early to get the best seats for yourself or a loved one!”

