The Ocean Institute will offer its Tiny Tots: Parent & Me Program for children ages 2 & 3 and their parents or caregivers on successive Tuesdays, April 4 through May 9, 9 – 10:15 a.m.

Join us for this six-week, maritime themed series of exploration and play. Stretch your child’s imagination through creative play that supports language development, social interaction, and problem solving.

Cost is $30 for a single drop-in class or $150 for the 6-week series. Register online at http://www.ocean-institute.org/event/tiny-tots-parent-me-program-0.

About the Ocean Institute

The Ocean Institute is an ocean education center that offers in-depth Marine Science, Maritime History and Outdoor Education programs. The facility includes state-of-the-art teaching labs, the Maddie James Seaside Learning Center, two historic tallships, and an oceanographic research vessel. Immersion-based field trips range from one-hour science labs to multi-day programs at sea. All programs are designed to maximize immersion, spark curiosity, and inspire a deep commitment to learning. Ocean-based exhibits are open to the public seven days a week. Visitors can explore the underwater world while participating in fun activities designed to indulge ocean curiosity. Throughout the year, the Ocean Institute also offers organized family programs, summer camps, cruises, tallship sails, and other unique events including our annual Toshiba Tall Ships Festival and the Festival of Whales.

Address: 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Website: www.oceaninstitute.org

Phone: (949) 496-2274

