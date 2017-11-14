‘TIS THE SEASON FOR A NEW WHITE PIZZA FROM FRESH BROTHERS

Fresh Brothers, the local award-winning pizza concept in Southern California, will ring in the holiday season with a new White Pizza available now through New Year’s Day at all 18 locations. The three cheese White Pizza features dollops of creamy ricotta, romano and crushed garlic on fresh-made crust drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, layered with ricotta and topped with all natural mozzarella.

Meet Adam and Scott – The real brothers

behind Fresh Brothers…

“We wanted to pay homage to the classic white pizza while showing ‘Fresh Brothers’ commitment to quality by using premium ingredients,” says Scott Goldberg, Executive Chef of Fresh Brothers. “For example, we blend part-skim ricotta and whole-milk ricotta–just the right combination with all natural mozzarella and romano on pizza dough that we make from scratch every day.”

In the spirit of individuality and customization, customers can also build upon the new White Pizza and choose from their favorite toppings. Guests can also choose Fresh Brothers signature thin-crust, skinny-crust or deep dish crust with the option of gluten-free.

“We wanted to create a fresh and flavorful new pizza for families and friends to share during the holiday season,” says Adam Goldberg, CEO, and Founder of Fresh Brothers. “Our customers and team members were seeking an alternative to our fresh-packed tomato sauce and we’re excited to deliver on their requests.”

For an extra holiday treat, guests can order up some warm Sweet Knots, rolled in cinnamon sugar and drizzled with icing or gluten-free vegan chocolate brownies.

The Los Angeles-based pizza chain truly appeals to everyone because of its commitment to offering fresh, flavorful, yet healthier options. For example:

Fresh Brothers only uses all-natural mozzarella, made without preservatives, fillers or artificial ingredients, and no GMO’s.

The dough is made fresh daily from their commissary and delivered to each restaurant.

Fresh Brothers uses all-natural pepperoni that has no artificial ingredients, minimally processed and no nitrates.



Other popular menu items include hand-chopped, made-to-order salads, meatball sliders, and chicken sliders served on King’s Hawaiian (™) sweet rolls.

Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free pizza, salad and wings are available throughout Southern California.

Fresh Brothers pizza sauce is 100% packed from fresh tomatoes, not concentrate.

The Fresh Kids(™) Special Sauce has a mix of five different finely-ground veggies blended into the pizza sauce.

Nothing is ever fried; wings, bites, and tenders, even the wedge cut fries are baked.

And to top it off, all Fresh Brothers food is prepared in a nut-free environment.

Visit FreshBrothers.com to find the nearest Fresh Brothers location. Order online for pick up or delivery. Customers can also download the Fresh Brothers app, available on iPhone and Android; and become a member of the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off every order with a code.

ABOUT FRESH BROTHERS

The first Fresh Brothers was opened in Manhattan Beach in 2008 by founders Adam and Debbie Goldberg, whose goal was to take their traditional family recipes, created by Adam’s brother, Scott, and give them a fresh California twist.

There are currently 19 locations throughout Southern California. The fast-growing fresh casual concept has been voted the Los Angeles Times’ Best Pizza in the South Bay, and the Best Pizza Restaurant in the Easy Reader’s Best of the Beach. In addition, Fresh Brothers has received national accolades such as “Best Independent Pizzeria” from Pizza Today Magazine.

Photo Credits: Fresh Brothers Pizza

