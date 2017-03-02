Tonight! Saddleback Star Vocal Competition Adds Food & Drink Festival at Saddleback College at 6pm

On Thursday, March 2, 2017 the Angels for the Arts will bring a new feature to the very popular Saddleback Star Vocal Competition, adding a food, wine and beer festival and pre-show entertainment.

Guests at the event can enjoy food from Anchor Hitch, Ricardo’s Place, Lucky 13 Sweets & Treats, the Broken Yolk Café, and more while imbibing in beverages from Lost Winds Brewing Company, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Spa Girl Cocktails, and local wineries at the festival starting at 6:00 p.m. There will also be Live Music provided by the Commercial Music Ensemble, playing favorites from the past five decades.

The festival will also include a Silent Auction and an Opportunity Drawing for attendees with great prizes, including: Gift cards to local restaurants (including the Cheesecake Factory, King’s Seafood, Nick’s San Clemente, the Harbor Grill), PLUMS Café & Catering gift certificate, hotel stays, tickets to upcoming shows at SCR and the Laguna Playhouse, sports memorabilia, Whale Watching tours, and much more!

V.I.P. tables are available, and all proceeds benefit scholarships for students in the arts. The Saddleback Star competition begins at 7:30 p.m., and you’ll want to see who will be crowned Saddleback’s 2017 vocal star. For updated information go to: www.saddleback.edu/arts/angels-0 .

Tickets: $5 admission; $25 package; $5 additional food & beverage. Tickets can be purchased by calling (949) 582-4656 (noon-4:00 p.m., Tues.-Fri) or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts.

JUST ANNOUNCED!! The Angels for the Arts are giving away a free $25 ticket to this event for any new Angels Membership (good for a whole year)! Please see the attached membership form and contact David Anderson at 949-582-4913 or at danderson@saddleback.edu to redeem this great offer!