Tony Award-Winning Best Musical KINKY BOOTS Returns to Segerstrom Center, 2/6-11

Posted on December 20th, 2017

News, The Arts

THE TONY® AWARD-WINNING BEST MUSICAL 

RETURNS TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS 

February 6 -11, 2018
Segerstrom Hall
Tickets On Sale Now

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and TROIKA Entertainment are thrilled to presentKINKY BOOTS, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for KINKY BOOTS) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts February 6 – 11, 2018.

Leading the new tour will be Lance Bordelon as Charlie Price, Jos N. Banks as Lola, Sydney Patrick as Lauren, Adam du Plessis as Don, Hayley Lampart as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Brandon AlbertoEric Stanton Betts, Derek BrazeauTyler JentTony Tillman, and Ernest Terrelle Williams will play the Angels.

 

scfta.org

Facebooktwitterrssby feather
Napa
LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS
YAA
Bible
Drink Mommy