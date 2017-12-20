Tony Award-Winning Best Musical KINKY BOOTS Returns to Segerstrom Center, 2/6-11

THE TONY® AWARD-WINNING BEST MUSICAL RETURNS TO SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS February 6 -11, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Tickets On Sale Now

Segerstrom Center for the Arts and TROIKA Entertainment are thrilled to presentKINKY BOOTS, the smash-hit musical that brings together four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (Book) and Grammy® Award-winning rock icon Cyndi Lauper (Tony Award-winner for Best Score for KINKY BOOTS) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts February 6 – 11, 2018.

Leading the new tour will be Lance Bordelon as Charlie Price, Jos N. Banks as Lola, Sydney Patrick as Lauren, Adam du Plessis as Don, Hayley Lampart as Nicola, and John Anker Bow as George. Brandon Alberto, Eric Stanton Betts, Derek Brazeau, Tyler Jent, Tony Tillman, and Ernest Terrelle Williams will play the Angels.

scfta.org

by