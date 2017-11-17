Tony Award Winning Musical at Saddleback College

The Department of Theatre Arts at Saddleback College presents Assassins, on Dec. 1st-10th in the Studio Theatre. A book by John Weidman, from an idea by Charles Gilbert Junior and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Sondheim’s signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation’s culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America’s four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.

Dates are Dec. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 3, 10 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Saddleback College ticket office, Tuesday-Friday, noon to 4 p.m. or online at www.saddleback.edu/arts. If you are needing assistance, you may call the ticket office at (949)-582-4656 during the hours listed.

The Department of Theatre Arts program at Saddleback College produces several fully-staged shows each year. All students are given the opportunity to audition for every production yet Theatre Arts students are given priority in the casting process. In addition, there are numerous opportunities for students to contribute to backstage activities through the Entertainment and Theater Technology program.

Saddleback College is located at 28000 Marguerite Pkwy in Mission Viejo, just east of Interstate 5 at the Avery Parkway exit. Free parking is available in Lot 12. Take Avery Parkway to Marguerite Parkway and turn left. Turn right into the first campus entrance and take the second left to Theatre Circle. Parking Lot 12 is on the right.

