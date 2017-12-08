TONY, GRAMMY AND OLIVIER AWARD-WINNING  BEST MUSICAL JERSEY BOYS RETURNS TO  SEGERSTROM CENTER FOR THE ARTS 

January 19 – 21, 2018

Segerstrom Hall

Casting has been announced for the Costa Mesa engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The musical will make its much-anticipated return to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for one weekend only January 19 – 21, 2018. The cast of Jersey BOYS will be led by Tommaso Antico (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan(Tommy DeVito), Chris Stevens (Nick Massi) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.

The ensemble of JERSEY BOYS includes Dianna Barger, Ben Bogen, Tristen Buettel, Sean Michael Burns, Jonathan Cable, Wade Dooley, Todd DuBail, Caitlin Leary, Kevin Patrick Martin, Michelle Rombola and Kit Treece.

