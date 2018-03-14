Touring Canadian Choir Visits St. Nicholas Church To Perform Free Concert

Touring Canadian Choir Visits St. Nicholas Church To Perform Free ConcertPosted on March 14th, 2018
VICTORIA SCHOOL OF THE ARTS CONCERT CHOIR from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will be touring Orange County and will perform a free concert (of about 1 hour and 15 minutes) at St. Nicholas Church.
This concert will be held on Monday, (of Holy Week), March 26th, at 10:30 am. There are 60 members of their choir, as well as 2 accompanists. Their presentation will include both religious and secular choral pieces.
Free Admission.
Andy Costello
St Nicholas Church Publicity
