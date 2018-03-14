Touring Canadian Choir Visits St. Nicholas Church To Perform Free Concert

Posted on March 14th, 2018

News, Religions

VICTORIA SCHOOL OF THE ARTS CONCERT CHOIR from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will be touring Orange County and will perform a free concert (of about 1 hour and 15 minutes) at St. Nicholas Church.

This concert will be held on Monday, (of Holy Week), March 26th, at 10:30 am. There are 60 members of their choir, as well as 2 accompanists. Their presentation will include both religious and secular choral pieces.

Free Admission.

 

Andy Costello

St Nicholas Church Publicity

 

 

 

Facebooktwitterrssby feather
Napa
LOCAL SPONSORS
LOCAL SPONSORS
YAA
Bible
Drink Mommy