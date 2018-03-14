Touring Canadian Choir Visits St. Nicholas Church To Perform Free Concert

VICTORIA SCHOOL OF THE ARTS CONCERT CHOIR from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada will be touring Orange County and will perform a free concert (of about 1 hour and 15 minutes) at St. Nicholas Church.

This concert will be held on Monday, (of Holy Week), March 26th, at 10:30 am. There are 60 members of their choir, as well as 2 accompanists. Their presentation will include both religious and secular choral pieces.

Free Admission.

Andy Costello

St Nicholas Church Publicity

by