“TRIBUTE TO ELLA!” PACIFIC SYMPHONY’S POPS SEASON CELEBRATES THE CENTENNIAL BIRTHDAY OF ELLA FITZGERALD WITH A MESMERIZING AND MEMORABLE TRIBUTE TO THE REMARKABLE “FIRST LADY OF SONG”

It’s definitely got that swing! Pacific Symphony Pops 2017-18 season roars on with a celebration of one of the 20th century’s most iconic singers—Ella Fitzgerald, whose legacy and influence defined a classic era of jazz singing—on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Discovered as a 17-year-old during a talent show at the famous Apollo Theatre in Harlem, Fitzgerald’s life in song has been captured through the bounty of her musical hits, innumerable recordings and performances made during the Big Band era. Dubbed “The First Lady of Song,” the incomparable singer was the most popular female jazz vocalist in the United States for more than half a century. In her lifetime, she won 13 Grammy awards and sold more than 40 million albums.

George Gershwin once said: “I never knew how good our songs were until I heard Ella Fitzgerald sing them.”

“In the dictionary under ‘singer,’ it could simply say one word: Ella,” says Richard Kaufman, Pacific Symphony’s principal pops conductor. “There’s no one like her, and this show, as created by conductor Larry Blank, will bring all the brilliance of this legendary performer to the Pacific Symphony audience. Combine our orchestra with the music of Ella and the skill of this conductor/arranger, and you’ve got a magical night of music not to be missed.”

This very special centennial celebration—“Tribute to Ella!”—created and led by guest conductor Blank, takes place Friday-Saturday, Nov. 3-4, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Single tickets are $35-$139.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

